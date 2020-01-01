-
India protester shot in head driving outrage at police
In India, the family of a young man shot in the head during a protest says he was intentionally killed by police.
He is one of at least 25 people killed since demonstrations began against the government’s new citizenship law.
Police are blaming protesters who they say were carrying illegal firearms. But activists say their investigation shows otherwise.
Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where most of the deaths have taken place.
