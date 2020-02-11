India: Protesters descend on New Delhi to rally against citizenship law

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Mandi House, the old royal residence to Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi on Monday for a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Crowds marched amid heavy police presence from the Mandi House towards the Sansad Bhavan, the house of the Parliament of India.

One of the demonstrators, Varnaka Sharma, said, “More people are getting mobilised every single day. I don’t know what will happen legislatively, but in terms of people’s movement it’s definitely increasing.”

She added, “We need to start reading again, we need to read our literature, we need to be extremely careful of the media, we need to be extremely careful of what they are saying and how they are saying, how they are being funded.”

Protesters could be seen chanting as they marched with flags and banners, while some were seen wearing Gandhi masks.

Protests have swept the country after the Indian Parliament passed the CAA on December 11, entitling religious minority migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before the end of December 2014. The amendment has come under criticism for discriminating against undocumented Muslim migrants. The NRC, in turn, is used in Assam state to identify illegal immigrants with the government’s goal to implement it throughout the country.

