India: Protesters forcibly boarded in police buses during citizenship bill protests in New Delhi

Dozens of demonstrators were forcibly escorted into police buses, in New Delhi on Thursday, after protesting over the recently ratified Citizenship Amendment Act and reports of police brutality during Sunday’s protest against the bill.

Footage shows police officers escorting the protesters to buses, before forcibly boarding them.

Large demonstrations have been taking place in the country since last Thursday over a new citizenship bill entitling Indian citizenship to migrants who are either Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Parsis, Sikhs or Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan as long as they entered the country before 2015.

Critics say that the bill could cause further ostracisation of the some 200 million Muslims living in India and state that it is discriminatory in nature as it does not include Muslim migrants from the same countries.

