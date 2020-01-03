India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation

Indian workers have been demonstrating against the government’s handling of the economy.

They are unhappy with rising unemployment, privatisation and slowing growth, and the frustration is not just coming from the opposition. The union behind these protests are affiliated with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from the capital, New Delhi.

