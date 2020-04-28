India releases ‘illegal migrants’ from Assam detention centres

The northeastern Indian state of Assam has started releasing prisoners from detention centres for what it calls “illegal migrants”.

The development comes after a Supreme Court order to reduce overcrowding in prisons during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rights groups say many prisoners are Indian citizens wrongfully held.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi, India.

