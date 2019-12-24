India: Sonia Gandhi attends citizenship bill protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A protest against the new Citizenship Amendment Act was led by Indian National Congress party interim leader, Sonia Gandhi, and its former president Rahul Gandhi, at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi, on Monday.

The rally was organised to show solidarity with those who took to the streets demanding the scrapping of the contested law, and to oppose the violent crackdown on protesters.

At the event, which was joined by hundreds of people, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh read out the preamble of the constitution they vowed to defend.

Demonstrations have been taking place over the past ten days over the bill entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015. Critics of the bill believe that it could result in further exclusion of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.

