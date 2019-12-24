-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
India: Sonia Gandhi attends citizenship bill protest
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A protest against the new Citizenship Amendment Act was led by Indian National Congress party interim leader, Sonia Gandhi, and its former president Rahul Gandhi, at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi, on Monday.
The rally was organised to show solidarity with those who took to the streets demanding the scrapping of the contested law, and to oppose the violent crackdown on protesters.
At the event, which was joined by hundreds of people, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh read out the preamble of the constitution they vowed to defend.
Demonstrations have been taking place over the past ten days over the bill entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015. Critics of the bill believe that it could result in further exclusion of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.
Video ID: 20191223-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly