India: Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi

Protesters including students from different universities and student organizations gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday to oppose the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The demonstrators gathered at the India Gate, reportedly disrupting traffic.

Member of All India Students Association (AISA), Mathurima, said that the act “is a ploy to evict the Muslims who are citizens of the country as equal as any other citizens.”

India has been swept by protests after the Indian Parliament passed the bill on December 11, entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015.

