India: Students protest against government”s citizenship policies in Delhi

Protesters marched through Delhi to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), on Monday.

Footage shows protesters, mainly university students, chanting and drumming as they carried signs against the CAA and NRC. The crowds marched from the Mandi House, which is the old royal residence to Jantar Mantar site.

Protests have swept the country after the Indian Parliament passed the CAA on December 11, entitling religious minority migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before the end of December 2014. The amendment has come under criticism for discriminating against undocumented Muslim migrants.

The NRC, in turn, is used in Assam state to identify illegal immigrants with the government’s goal to implement it throughout the country.

