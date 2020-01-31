India: Students protest against government’s citizenship policies on Gandhi’s death anniv.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Students flooded the streets of New Delhi, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), on Thursday.

The protest was held on the anniversary of the killing of prominent India’s independence campaigner, Mahatma Gandhi that happened in 1948.

The protesters intended to march from Jamia Millia Islamia university to Gandhi’s memorial, Raj Ghat when one of them was injured by a gunman, who had reportedly chanted slogans against protesters before firing the gun. The attacker was detained with the police investigating the case.

Protests have swept the country after the Indian Parliament passed the CAA on December 11, entitling religious minority migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before the end of December 2014. The amendment has come under criticism for discriminating against undocumented Muslim migrants. The NRC, in turn, is used in Assam state to identify illegal immigrants with the government’s goal to implement it throughout the country.

Video ID: 20200130-080

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-080

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly