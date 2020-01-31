-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
India: Students protest against government’s citizenship policies on Gandhi’s death anniv.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Students flooded the streets of New Delhi, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), on Thursday.
The protest was held on the anniversary of the killing of prominent India’s independence campaigner, Mahatma Gandhi that happened in 1948.
The protesters intended to march from Jamia Millia Islamia university to Gandhi’s memorial, Raj Ghat when one of them was injured by a gunman, who had reportedly chanted slogans against protesters before firing the gun. The attacker was detained with the police investigating the case.
Protests have swept the country after the Indian Parliament passed the CAA on December 11, entitling religious minority migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before the end of December 2014. The amendment has come under criticism for discriminating against undocumented Muslim migrants. The NRC, in turn, is used in Assam state to identify illegal immigrants with the government’s goal to implement it throughout the country.
Video ID: 20200130-080
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-080
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly