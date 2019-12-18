-
India: Thousands attend anti-CAA protest at Osmania University
MANDATORY CREDIT: Mohammed Abdul Zaid
Thousands of students from major universities across the city of Hyderabad staged a massive rally outside the Osmania University campus on Tuesday, demanding an immediate rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and denouncing police brutality.
Waving the Indian flag, carrying posters and banners, students decried the controversial law that offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries.
Large demonstrations are taking place in the country since last Thursday, over a new citizenship bill entitling Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Critics say that the bill could cause further ostracization of the some 200 million Muslims living in India.
Video ID: 20191218-034
