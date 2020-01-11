-
India: Thousands march against citizenship law in Kolkata
Thousands of people took to the streets of Kolkata on Friday to protest India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Protests have swept the country after the Indian Parliament passed a bill on December 11, entitling religious minority migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015.
The amendment has come under criticism for discriminating against undocumented Muslim migrants.
