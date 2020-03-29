-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
India: Thousands of migrant workers flock to New Delhi bus station despite lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of migrant workers flocked to a bus station in New Delhi on Saturday in the hope of reaching their homes in far-away areas on Day 4 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.
Men, women and children were seen waiting to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in Delhi.
“Our priority is food and stay and now we have a big problem with that. We are daily wage labourers and whatever money we have we spent. Now we have nothing. (…) We are facing a problem with food so we are going back to our villages,” said Mohammed Riyan, a migrant worker.
Over the weekend, the Indian government once again urged state authorities to set up temporary accommodation for stranded migrants across the country.
Video ID: 20200329-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly