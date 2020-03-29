India: Thousands of migrant workers flock to New Delhi bus station despite lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of migrant workers flocked to a bus station in New Delhi on Saturday in the hope of reaching their homes in far-away areas on Day 4 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Men, women and children were seen waiting to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in Delhi.

“Our priority is food and stay and now we have a big problem with that. We are daily wage labourers and whatever money we have we spent. Now we have nothing. (…) We are facing a problem with food so we are going back to our villages,” said Mohammed Riyan, a migrant worker.

Over the weekend, the Indian government once again urged state authorities to set up temporary accommodation for stranded migrants across the country.

