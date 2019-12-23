-
India: Thousands protest against citizenship bill in Bangalore
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Bangalore on Monday to protest against the recently ratified Citizenship Amendment Act.
Footage shows thousands of people gathering at Bangalore’s Quddus Saheb Eidgah grounds.
“This is the first time in the history of India, somebody’s giving the citizenship and actually linking it with the religion. And it was support to be secular, without any religion, people were supposed to get the citizenship,” said protester Mohammad Salmna Khan.
Demonstrations have been taking place over the past ten days over the bill entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015.
Critics of the bill believe that it could result in further ostracisation of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.
