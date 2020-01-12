India: Thousands rally against citizenship bill as Modi visits Kolkata

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of protesters rallied against India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on Saturday, as he arrived in the city for a two-day visit.

Footage shows protesters marching through the city, chanting slogans and holding a banner reading “Fascist Modi go back.”

“The country was divided on religious lines, we will not allow another religious division to divide the people of India,” one protester said. “We are not accepting these policies, which are utterly for dividing the people of India. These have no other aims, these are anti-poor.”

Protests have swept the country after the Indian Parliament passed a bill on December 11, entitling religious minority migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015.

The amendment has come under criticism for discriminating against undocumented Muslim migrants.

