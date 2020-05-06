-
India to send home hundreds of thousands of stranded workers
The Indian government is organising trains to transport home hundreds of thousands of workers stranded in cities.
Many have no food after losing their jobs and accommodation.
But the government effort to get workers home is being resisted by business owners who fear they will have no workers once the lockdown is lifted.
Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh state.
