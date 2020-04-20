-
India under lockdown: What costs & benefits?
As India slightly eases confinement, it’s clear that some states have managed better than others at preventing a further spread of Covid-19. Was the pain inflicted on the poorest worth it and what of the stigmatisation of the Muslim minority and lower castes? Sunday, prime minister Narendra Modi called for solidarity and national unity. François Picard speaks with Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder and director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy and health journalist Vidya Krishnan, author of the upcoming book Phantom Plague: The Untold Story of How Tuberculosis Shaped our History.
