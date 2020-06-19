-
India: Villagers gather to honour soldier killed in clashes with Chinese forces
Mourners gathered to pay their respects to Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh in his home village of Seel, on Thursday. Mandeep Singh was one of 20 soldiers who died in clashes with Chinese forces at the Chinese-Indian border in Ladakh.
The 39 year-old soldier Mandeep Singh’s body was cremated, surrounded by hundreds of villagers. His son Jobanpreet Singh, 15-year-old daughter Mehakpreet Kaur, wife Gurdeep Kaur, and mother Shakuntala were present and performed a salute as his coffin arrived, while soldiers from the Indian Army lay wreaths.
The conflict follows escalating tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, which has been the subject of dispute between India, Pakistan, and China since 1947. Chinese and Indian governments have been reportedly discussing de-escalations of conflict in the border in Eastern Ladakh after weeks of tensions and military standoff escalated into the first deadly incident in the Chinese-Indian border in 45 years.
