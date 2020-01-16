-
India: “Why do you allow the US to bully you around?” – Iranian FM Zarif to the EU
The member states of the European Union are being bullied by the US, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“EU is the largest global economy. So why do you allow the United States to bully you around? Because once you allow the United States to bully you, then they’ll bully you on the Nord Stream Pipeline,” Zarif stated referring to the wave of sanctions imposed on a slew of EU countries partaking in the gas pipeline.
“A bully – you remember bullies in your high school, they started with the smaller kid, they started with the smaller kid. Once you allowed them, or you laughed and encouraged them, when they were kicking and beating this smaller kid, hoping that you’ll take some favour from them and be in the right side of their heart. Then they got to you. That’s how bullies behave”, he added.
Zarif also called upon the US to rethink its strategy in the Middle East and emphasised the importance of preventing crises, which in turn could brew tragic incidents such as the “unintentional” downing of the Ukrainian flight 725.
On January 11, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board on January 8.
