India: “Withdraw CAA” – Hundreds rally at Delhi”s Jama Masjid against citizenship bill

Hundreds of people rallied outside the Jama Masjid (Masjid e Jahan Numa) mosque in the old quarters of Delhi on Friday, against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Alka Lamba of the Indian National Congress (INC; Congress) and former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Shoaib Iqbal joined the protest.

The demonstrators, some of whom joined the protest following Friday prayers, held placards calling to “withdraw CAA.”

India has been swept by protests after Indian Parliament passed the bill on December 11, entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015. Critics of the bill believe that it could result in further exclusion of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.

