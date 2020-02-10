India: Women perform ‘The rapist is you’ protest song at event against gender-based violence

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of artists and activists rallied in central New Delhi on Sunday, where they demanded an end to gender-based violence and performed the Chilean feminist protest song ‘The Rapist Is You.’

The event was part of ‘One Billion Rising,’ a campaign to end violence against women and promote gender equality. Traditional drummers and musicians also played as crowds cheered.

“How we dress up, how we talk, we are being judged every moment of our life, and this is a male-dominated society,” said an activist who denounced that harassment issues were not being discussed enough.

Gender-based violence in India is on the rise, despite the government passing tougher laws after a gang assaulted and raped a young woman in 2012, causing her death. The crime prompted thousands of Indians to hit the streets and demand stricter laws against rape.

