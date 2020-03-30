-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
India: Workers disinfect Patna streets amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Workers could be seen disinfecting the streets of the eastern Indian city of Patna, in Bihar state, on Monday, amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
footage shows workers arriving with tanker trucks and spraying the streets and buildings.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last week a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as 1,200 confirmed cases have been reported so far in the country.
Video ID: 20200330-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly