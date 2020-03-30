India: Workers disinfect Patna streets amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Workers could be seen disinfecting the streets of the eastern Indian city of Patna, in Bihar state, on Monday, amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

footage shows workers arriving with tanker trucks and spraying the streets and buildings.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last week a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as 1,200 confirmed cases have been reported so far in the country.

