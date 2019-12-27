-
Indian government reacts to protests with restrictions and internet ban | DW News
Authorities in India’s most-populous state Uttar Pradesh are bracing for further protests after Friday prayers. Authorities shut down mobile internet and text messaging services in Muslim-majority areas of Uttar Pradesh, ahead of planned protests. Thousands of paramilitary and police were deployed, while security drones flew overhead in expectation of further clashes. At least 16 people have been killed in the state, most of them shot dead. That is more deaths in the state than any other during nationwide protests over a new citizenship law that excludes Muslim people.
