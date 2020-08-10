-
Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House - 54 mins ago
-
Lebanon president accepts gov’t resignation after Beirut blast - 2 hours ago
-
Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ over Scottish exam results – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Fresh protests over presidential election leave one dead in Belarus - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanese PM announces government’s resignation over Beirut blast - 6 hours ago
-
Trump escorted out of White House briefing after ‘shooting’ outside grounds - 7 hours ago
-
France’s anti-terror prosecutor to investigate aid worker killings in Niger - 12 hours ago
-
Demonstrators take to the streets after disputed election in Belarus - 13 hours ago
-
At least eight people killed in Greece floods - 13 hours ago
-
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill - 14 hours ago
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill
The MV Wakashio ship still has more than half of its 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board after running aground off Mauritius last month.
A state of emergency has been declared because of the threat of catastrophic damage to coral reefs in the Indian Ocean.
According to the country’s prime minister, the ship is breaking apart.
It is feared the vessel could break up as cracks in the hull widen.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mauritius #Oil