Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill

The MV Wakashio ship still has more than half of its 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board after running aground off Mauritius last month.

A state of emergency has been declared because of the threat of catastrophic damage to coral reefs in the Indian Ocean.

According to the country’s prime minister, the ship is breaking apart.

It is feared the vessel could break up as cracks in the hull widen.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mauritius #Oil