Indian protesters defy ban on public gatherings

Large crowds in India have again defied a ban on public gatherings to continue their protests against a controversial new citizenship law.

Rallies were held in New Delhi and elsewhere, with protesters saying the law is “anti-Muslim”.

Al Jazeera’s Subina Shrestha reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #CAA #India