Indian protesters defy ban on public gatherings

December 21, 2019

Large crowds in India have again defied a ban on public gatherings to continue their protests against a controversial new citizenship law.
Rallies were held in New Delhi and elsewhere, with protesters saying the law is “anti-Muslim”.

Al Jazeera’s Subina Shrestha reports from New Delhi.

