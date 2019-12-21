Indian states resist enforcement of citizenship law

India’s Prime Minister is grappling with his biggest domestic challenge since coming to power in 2014.

Narendra Modi has been chairing a council of ministers to discuss the growing protests over a controversial citizenship law.

Thousands of people continue to rally across India, despite the government’s ban on large crowds.

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 4,000 detained country-wide since the unrest began last week.

Much of the violence on Friday was in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where protesters set fires and hurled rocks.

Many have accused police of using excessive force.

Demonstrations have been largely peaceful in states controlled by the opposition, where regional leaders say they will not implement the new law. On Friday, thousands took part in a rally in West Bengal. The state’s chief minister is a fierce opponent of Modi.

Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, talks to Al Jazeera.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India