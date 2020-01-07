Indian students allegedly linked to ruling party assault activists

Students at one of India’s top universities say they have been beaten and abused for voicing concern against a new controversial citizenship law.

The group says rival students linked to the government’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party are behind the attacks.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports.

