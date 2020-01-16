Indian students continue protests against citizenship law

A month ago, a top New Delhi university was the scene of unprecedented violence. Students say policemen beat them up and vandalised some of the classrooms. But students have continued their protests and now Jamia Millia Islamia University is at the centre of demonstrations against the controversial citizenship law recently passed by the Indian government.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from New Delhi.

