India’s banking crisis: Government rescues fourth-largest bank

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, there was concern about the large debts of India’s financial institutions.

India’s fourth-largest lender, Yes Bank, was taken over by the government earlier this month. In the third rescue this year.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from the capital, New Delhi.

