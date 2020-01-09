Share
India’s citizenship law: Activists turn to art to express anger

about 1 hour ago

Activists in India are using art to express their anger over a citizenship law that sparked weeks of protests.
And although some of Bollywood’s top actors are taking part, others are staying silent.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from New Delhi.

