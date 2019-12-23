-
India’s citizenship protests: Is its secular fabric under threat?
The anger against India’s controversial new citizenship law shows no signs of easing.
The Citizenship Amendment Act creates a pathway to citizenship for minorities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – but it excludes Muslims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to its defence, blaming the opposition for stoking tensions.
Opponents say the law discriminates against Muslims and is an attack on the secular constitution.
Sadanand Dhume is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and has written on Modi’s government.
He joins us by Skype from Washington, DC to discuss this.
