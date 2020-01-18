India’s economy puts big fat weddings on a diet | DW News

The great big Indian wedding is being slimmed down by a poorly performing economy. Consumer spending in India has dropped and that among other factors is having an impact on how much couples are willing to shell out for their big day. One result is that those who would have wanted celebrations lasting at least a week now manage with just a couple of days, and India’s wedding industry is looking to NRI’s to fill their coffers. It’s heartbreaking, but when the purse strings are tight, the budgeting has to begin.

#IndiaWedding #IndianWedding #IndianEconomy

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle