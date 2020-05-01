-
India’s health workers face risks due to lack of protective equipment | Coronavirus Update
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an especially brutal toll on the world’s health workers, who are suffering physical and emotional strain. Community health workers in India have suddenly found themselves on the front line, for an extra 12 Euros a month. These women generally come from weak economic backgrounds and are earning as little as about 12 euros for their efforts against the spread of Covid-19, in addition to just about 36 euros a month that they get for playing a vital part in India’s healthcare system. India continues to be in a state of lockdown. The country has increased testing, has been identifying hotspots and establishing containment zones to curb the spread of the virus.
