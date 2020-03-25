India’s homeless shelters struggle to meet new demand

India is under the biggest lockdown in history, with all 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home for three weeks.

While most are observing the order, homeless shelters are filling up with people who have lost their livelihoods.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from the capital, New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Homeless