India’s PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended lockdown restrictions until May 3.

Coronavirus infections have now topped 10,000, with more than 300 reported deaths. In a country of 1.3 billion people, where millions live in dense slums with limited access to healthcare, health experts warn that a widespread outbreak could be catastrophic.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en