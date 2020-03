India’s sudden lockdown proves brutal for many

China locked down Hubei province. In India, it was the entire nation. France 24’s Leela Jacinto bemoans the lack of planning and heavy-handed enforcement of the sudden decision out of Delhi in a special online edition of The World This Week.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en