India’s top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered authorities to review the suspension of internet services in Indian-administered Kashmir within a week.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a crippling communication and security lockdown in the Muslim-majority region before stripping its autonomy on August 5.

The Himalayan region has been without internet since then – the longest such spell imposed in a democracy.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Kashmir