India’s top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown

India’s Supreme Court has ordered an urgent review of the lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The ruling is in response to a series of petitions challenging the legality of the government’s shutdown which includes a ban on internet.

The court also said suspending the internet without a clear duration is a violation of telecom rules.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the region’s autonomy in August and imposed additional security restrictions.

Kashmir’s residents say these lockdowns have made everyday tasks next to impossible.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports live now from New Delhi.

