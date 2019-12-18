Share
India’s top court refuses to stop citizenship law’s implementation

49 mins ago

India’s top court says it needs more details from the government before it can hear petitions against a new citizenship law that has led to nationwide protests.
The law makes it easier for non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to gain Indian citizenship.
It has pushed hearings on the legislation back until January.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman spoke exclusively with Colin Gonsalves, a Supreme Court senior advocate in New Delhi, to discuss the latest updates.

