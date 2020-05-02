Indonesia among countries struggling with social distancing

The outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has forced countries around the world to reassess what it means to be an essential worker.

Drivers who are delivering food are one group at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus.

Indonesia is one of the numerous countries that are unable to practice social distancing and that leaves them fearful for their safety.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

