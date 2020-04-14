Indonesia: Catching rays in Jakarta to keep coronavirus at bay

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of a densely-populated area in Jakarta have been bathing in the sun next to train tracks believing it boosts their immune system against the coronavirus as footage shot on Tuesday shows.

The sunbathers believe this practice improves the body’s immune system and helps protect them from the coronavirus spread.

“I think its good taking sunbaths. This can help the body to have a good immune [system] to kill the virus,” explained a resident sunbathing at the train tracks.

Footage shows people sitting at the train tracks in the Petamburan neighbourhood and taking part in sunbathing sessions, which run twice a day between 07:00 to 09:00 and then from 10:00 until 11:00.

Indonesia currently has over 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and just under 400 related deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University numbers.

Video ID: 20200414-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly