Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise
Indonesia is reporting record new coronavirus cases for a third consecutive day, with nearly 3,000 new cases and 100 more deaths recorded on Saturday.
This has led to Indonesia advancing trials of a potential vaccine developed in China.
More than 2,000 Indonesians signed up to trial the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer Sinovac.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Bandung, Indonesia.
#Indonesia #Coronavirus #Sinovac