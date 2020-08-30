Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise

Indonesia is reporting record new coronavirus cases for a third consecutive day, with nearly 3,000 new cases and 100 more deaths recorded on Saturday.

This has led to Indonesia advancing trials of a potential vaccine developed in China.

More than 2,000 Indonesians signed up to trial the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer Sinovac.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Bandung, Indonesia.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Indonesia #Coronavirus #Sinovac