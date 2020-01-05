Indonesia flash floods: At least 60 people killed

Tens of thousands of Indonesians are stranded in emergency shelters, after some of the worst floods and landslides in years devastated entire communities.

The death toll stands at 60 but that is expected to rise, and more rain has been forecast.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

