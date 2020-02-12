Indonesia forbids ex-ISIL members abroad from returning home

Hundreds of Indonesians who left the country to join ISIL will be unable to return.

The Indonesian government’s decision to ban former ISIL fighters and their families from returning affects nearly 700 men, women and children, most of them in Syria.

Critics say the move means hundreds will be left stranded and stateless, and could breach Indonesia’s constitution.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

