Indonesia: “Haunted” warehouse converted into COVID quarantine centre for lockdown violators
A violation of the COVID-19 self-isolation order in the village of Sepat costs the offender a detention for 14 days in a warehouse, which the residents believe to be haunted.
Footage filmed on Wednesday, shows the warehouse, which was converted into a quarantine centre, being equipped with curtain-separated beds, while the detainees were wearing masks.
“My idea of the isolation house is to make sure that my people in this village, who return home, stay in their homes for 14 days,” said the Chief of the village Mulyono, who added that “anyone who doesn’t obey the rule will be punished with being isolated at this house.”
One of the detainees named Heri claimed to leave his house, during the 14-days self-isolation procedure after returning from Sumatra, to buy a tent for his child. He said that the COVID-19 task force team “found out I am not home. So they waited for me at my house, and after I got home they brought me to this place.”
According to Heri, who didn’t experience “haunting events” yet in the centre, the other residents “see shadows moving around and voices heard with no one showing up.”
The Ministry of Health has regulated a large scale social restriction on specific activities in particular regions which are suspected of large-scale COVID-19 infection, with local authorities having leeway to adjust the rules to regional conditions.
As of Wednesday, Indonesia has reported nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases and 635 deaths, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
