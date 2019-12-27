-
Indonesia: Hundreds rally at Chinese embassy in Jakarta in solidarity with Uighurs
Hundreds of Indonesian Muslims descended on the Chinese embassy in Jakarta on Friday, to protest China’s alleged treatment of Muslim Uighurs in the autonomous region of Xinjiang in China.
The rally was reportedly organised by the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI).
Some protesters waved Uighur flags to show their solidarity with Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.
According to some human rights organisations, an estimated one million Muslim Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are alleged to be detained in Xinjiang’s camps, which China has described as ‘re-education camps’.
