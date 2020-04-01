Indonesia: Man immortalises pandemic on his skin with coronavirus-themed tattoo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Bali man decided to immortalise and commit the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to memory by getting a coronavirus-themed tattoo, footage filmed in the Karangasem Regency of Bali on Wednesday shows.

Footage shows tattoo artist Dewa Nyoman Ngurah Suwardika showcasing his designs, many of which have been inspired by the COVID-19 virus, as Putu Dona Pasek, the client receiving the tattoo, laid on the table ready to get started.

“I feel sad because the world is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. So I got a coronavirus tattoo as a memory. Now I am happy because as I wished, I got a coronavirus tattoo,” Pasek said, before expressing his hope that the world will be free from the outbreak.

The tattoo design, the artist explained, also featured the Joker on it.

“Why did I use Joker in the design? Because Joker is an evil character, which is known to have made weapons from chemical substances. He is very agile and very evil. Here, in the world, coronavirus doesn’t know who are the good and bad, rich and poor. They all will be sad because of the coronavirus,” he said.

According to the latest information from the Indonesian government, the country currently has 1677 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and has recorded 157 deaths, making it the country with one of the highest fatality rates in the world at nearly 10 per cent.

