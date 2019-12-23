-
Indonesia: Security beefed up nationwide over potential Christmas terror attacks
Police presence in Jakarta has been beefed up by an additional 10,000 personnel ahead of Christmas to guard against potential terror attacks as part of ‘Operation Candle 2019’.
Indonesian authorities have deployed an unprecedented 192,000 police and military personnel nationwide to secure Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country.
Footage shot on Monday shows security personnel marching and taking to the streets of the capital.
“For sure we are anticipating for possible terrorist attack, so we are in a very alert situation to prevent such things from happening,” said Police chief of Sawah Besar District, Eliantoro.
Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country with 24 million Christians constituting 10 percent of the population.
