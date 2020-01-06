Indonesia: Several injured as five-storey building partially collapses in Jakarta

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least two people were taken to hospital after a five-storey building partially collapsed in western part of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta on Monday. The country’s search and rescue agency said three people were injured.

Footage shows emergency services at the site of the incident.

“Now we are making sure that inside there are no more victims again. But the evacuation process is being done by a professional team because now Indonesia has a rescue team that can do evacuation especially from collapsed buildings,” said Budi Purnama, the operational Director of Indonesia Rescue team.

It’s not clear whether the incident was linked to last week’s flooding of the capital region that killed more than 60 people.

