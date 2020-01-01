-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Indonesia: Worst floods in years kill 9 in Jakarta
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
At least nine people have died in Jakarta on Wednesday as heavy monsoon rains flooded the Indonesian capital over New Year’s Eve, causing the worst floods the country has seen in years.
Rescue workers can be seen evacuating residents on boats in waist-high waters. With rain expected to continue for the next three days, the Jakarta provincial government has instructed schools and some offices to be prepared in providing shelter to residents.
One of Jakarta’s airports, Halim Perdanakusuma airport, has been closed as the floods submerged homes and cars alike, causing power outages in and around the capital.
Video ID: 20200101-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200101-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly