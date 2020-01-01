Indonesia: Worst floods in years kill 9 in Jakarta

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least nine people have died in Jakarta on Wednesday as heavy monsoon rains flooded the Indonesian capital over New Year’s Eve, causing the worst floods the country has seen in years.

Rescue workers can be seen evacuating residents on boats in waist-high waters. With rain expected to continue for the next three days, the Jakarta provincial government has instructed schools and some offices to be prepared in providing shelter to residents.

One of Jakarta’s airports, Halim Perdanakusuma airport, has been closed as the floods submerged homes and cars alike, causing power outages in and around the capital.

Video ID: 20200101-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200101-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly