Indonesian capital reels after floods leave 47 dead
Tens of thousands of evacuees remain crowded into emergency shelters, waiting for floodwaters to recede in and around Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, as the death toll from massive New Year’s flooding reached 47, officials said.
Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts as well as in neighbouring Lebak, where a dozen people were buried.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.
